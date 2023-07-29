



Orihuela’s council has appointed 23 assessors and advisors at an annual cost of 804,500 euros, just 34,700 euros less than the maximum limit.

The council does not have to make use of all of them, but it allows some room for manoeuvre, which could eventually increase the cost to 839,200 euros.

Salaries of those appointed will range from 50,000 euros gross per year in the case of a level 1 advisor (32,500 part time corresponding to 65% of the daily working day), 40,000 at level 2 (24,000, 60%) and 30,000 at level 3 (18,900, 60%). This is a slight increase from the previous mandate, when it was 46,000, 37,000 and 28,000 respectively for those employed full time.

There will be 3 advisers at level 1 (2 full-time and 1 part-time), costing 132,500 euros; 12 at level 2 (9 exclusively and 3 partial), at an expense of 432,000 euros, and 8 at level 3 full-time (240,000 euros).

These 23 advisers, will be appointed to departments, 7 in the General Services (2 at level 1, 4 at level 2 and 1 at level 3), where the Mayor’s Office is located; 4 in the Administrative area (1 at level 1, 2 at level 2 and 1 at level 3); 7 in Basic Services (3 at level 2 and 4 at level 3); 2 in Productive Sectors (level 2) and 3 in Resident Services (1 in level 2 and 2 in level 3).

Of those appointed, the PP will have 18 advisers, while the other 5 are allocated to Vox. Among them is Dámaso Aparicio, former PP councillor for the Environment, Street Cleaning and RSU, and Raúl Fernández Campillo, a resident of Campoamor, who in position number 11 on the electoral list was expected to be appointed as councillor for the Coast but lost out when the PP only achieved ten councillors.

As for Vox, Chechu Herrero, who was a member of the provincial committee of Ciudadanos in Alicante, and deputy for Culture, Julia Parra, will be the main advisers to the party led by General Manuel Mestre.

The previous government team, led by the mayoress, Carolina Gracia (PSOE), had 23 advisers, with a salary expenditure of 783,200 euros gross per year, including two positions for Cambiemos, which, although it was not part of the government, supported the motion of censure.