



Whilst Torrevieja Local Police commenced their awareness and enforcement campaign on e-scooters in the town only a couple of weeks ago, the message had not yet reached two children who were seriously injured in a collision in the town centre on Tuesday.

The emergency services received an alert that two occupants of one scooter had been involved in a crash on Avenida de Paris, and immediately sent medical assistance to the scene.

The two children, aged 13 and 15, were injured, the youngest had multiple trauma due to head injury and was stabilised by the paramedics who performed advanced life support manoeuvres on the victim before going to hospital.

The oldest child was treated for a possible broken collarbone.

Torrevieja has mandated that the minimum age to ride an e-scooter is 16, and national laws dictate that only one rider is permitted on each vehicle. In addition, Torrevieja town hall has made the decision not to make helmets mandatory, a life saving device that considerably reduces the risk to life. Other municipalities do enforce mandatory helmets, and others require compulsory insurance.

Torrevieja Local Police are continuing their awareness and enforcement campaign to try to reduce the risks to riders and other road users.