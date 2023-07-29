



Sorry for the delay with the results, I had a few days holiday this week. We presented the last two months of prizes at our recent Championship Day at La Serena. Camillus has the competitions running smooth as silk, many thanks Cam and team.

We had our rolls and drinks prepared by the kitchen staff, they are really appreciated and societies, they make for a nutritious snack and are available on order. Miguel and the green staff are really making progress in the recovery of the greens, well done to all the staff. Cristina, Jose, and Jean many thanks for all your assistance.

Together, the competitions committee, the green staff, and the golf shop work as one to facilitate the efficient and comfortable running of our tournaments and Championship days. Our captain George Thomas was on hand to get us through the plethora of prizes and results, thank you.

Crystal competitions, Week 1. Cat I, Tony Burns 39, Terry Fitzgerald 37 and Pavla Serakova 36. Cat II, Pat McLaughlin 43, Pat Baker 39, and Tony Stafford 39. Week 2. Cat I, Stuart Tosh 38, John O’Brien 36, and Mike Stott 34. Cat II, George Thomas 40, Declan Kynes 39, and Billy Thomson 38. May Medal Cat I, Gareth Conroy 68, Philip Kenedy 72. Cat II, Tommy Warren 68, and Eddie Wall 68. Cat III, Ian Howie 63, and James Hayes 65.

June Medal Cat I, Clive Jenkins 67, and John O’ Brien 69. Cat II, Alan Walker 68, and Skip Stulhpfarrer 68. Cat III, Tony Stafford 69, and Ronald de Vos 70.

Golf prizes week 1. Cat I, Camillus Fitzpatrick 41, Gordon Montgomery 40, and Alan Walker 39. Cat II, Ronald de Vos, 38, Debbie Boelhouwer 38, and Ian Sadler 37.

Week 2. Cat I, Steve Hopkins 41, John Aitchison 39, and Denis McCormack 37. Cat II, James Hayes 45, Declan Kynes 40, and Kevin Fitzpatrick 39. July singles. 1st Bev Buckley, 2nd Pat Coyne and 3rd Ian Howie.

Results on the Championship Day were as follows; NTP’s Billy Thomson, Camillus Fitzpatrick (2) George Thomas, Denis McCormack, and John O’Brien. As we were playing form the white and blue tees due to course maintenance, scoring was a little lower than normal.

Cat III, Debbie Boelhouwer 36, Rose Walker, 36, and Dave Stockton 33. It was lovely to see Rose back playing after a long absence through injury.

Cat II, Bill Thomson 35, George Thomas 35, and Gordon Montgomery 34.

Cat I, Clive Jenkins 35, Nicholas Brooks 35, and Alan Campbell 33. Gross was won by Michael Stott 28. Second overall Kevin Fitzpatrick 36 and the winner on the day, Michael Parry 36.

Again, many thanks to all those who remained behind to acknowledge our competitors and to those who collected prizes for absent members. What a treat it was from Michael Parry and his speech, or should I say his melodious voice.