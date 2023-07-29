



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 1,549 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update on July 14. In the last update, the increase was 880, and this is the second largest spike since April. The new cases by provinces are 155 in Castellón (198,425 in total), 467 in Alicante (540,710 in total) and 927 in Valencia (862,206 in total).

Of these, 833 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 83 from Castellón, 271 from Alicante and 479 from Valencia.

12 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 14 days. They are 6 women, between 71 and 99 years old, and 6 men, between 49 and 88 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,584: 1,286 in the province of Castellón, 4,001 in Alicante and 5,297 in Valencia.