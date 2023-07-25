Rinat Akhmetov’s media holding becomes state-owned





Starting in 2022, the law that limits the influence of big businessmen and politicians on the mass media has come into force in Ukraine. It aims to strengthen the national security and democracy in the country, which is especially important in wartime.

The EU candidate status, which Ukraine also received in 2022, is accompanied by a roadmap of reforms. Innovations in the legal field will bring the legislation in line with the European norms.

Rinat Akhmetov has fulfilled the requirements of the new media law

One of the richest and most influential people in Ukraine Rinat Akhmetov has fulfilled the requirements of the new law, as reported by https://www.euractiv.com/section/europe-s-east/news/ukraines-richest-man-agrees-to-hand-over-media-empire/. Although much of his financial and production assets have been lost due to the aggressive war launched by the Russian Federation, the businessman has complied with the law.

Media Group Ukraine owned by Rinat Akhmetov has been transferred to the ownership of the state. Such a step had to be taken because the law gives very little time for the sale of assets and the execution of all legal formalities. The businessman’s media holding includes ten TV channels, print media, news portals, and other Internet resources.

Selling such a large-scale asset in whole or in parts is a long and costly process. In addition, the economic crisis has reduced the number of potential buyers. In an interview given by Rinat Akhmetov https://kyivindependent.com/ukraines-top-oligarch-akhmetov-loses-half-his-assets-to-russias-invasion/, the businessman says that an application was submitted to revoke the licences of all media assets as far back as July 2023.

Confirmations have been received from the regulatory authorities, which means that the requirements of the law have been fully met.

Rinat Akhmetov has been supporting the Ukrainian armed forces and civilians since the very first days of the war. Some of his energy, metallurgical and agricultural businesses were destroyed by Russia or remained in the occupied territories. But the rest of his assets operate for the benefit of Ukraine producing armoured vests, field stoves, and prefabricated shelters.

The IDPs regularly receive humanitarian aid from Rinat Akhmetov’s Foundation.