



José Miguel Luengo, mayor of San Javier, held a meeting with representatives of the Murcia Region Tourism Board, Hostetur and Estación Naútica, accompanied by Estíbaliz Masegosa, San Javier Councillor for Tourism.

Concerns were raised at the meeting and proposals were collected to improve the tourism sector in the area.

Carmen Ayala, President of the Murcia Region Tourism Board, assured that it was “a meeting from which we cannot leave more satisfied.

It is of great importance that we find sensitivity and empathy towards the tourism sector that we represent”, she added that “we are going to continue working and making an effort to unite interests and generate consensus for the sake of better tourism development in the area”.

José Miguel Luengo highlighted the importance of establishing public-private ties to advance proposals that energize the sector and make us increasingly competitive as a tourist destination.