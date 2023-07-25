



The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, met this Tuesday with the mayor of La Unión, Joaquín Zapata, to observe the situation in the Bay of Portmán and the state of the regeneration and environmental adaptation project in this area.

One year ago, on July 13, 2022, the service contract for these actions was awarded for an amount of €258,262.40 and an execution period of nine months. The works consist of the environmental recovery of Portman Bay and cover both the dredging phase and the areas for dumping materials and all the actions that must be considered to guarantee the protection of the environment and people’s health.

By resolution of June 6, 2023, the deadline for updating the project was extended until April 30, 2024 due to the need to agree on the alternatives to be evaluated to guarantee the proper development of the works and the integration of the marina within the Portmán bay project, managed by the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure of the autonomous community of the Region of Murcia.