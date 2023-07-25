



Music for all tastes, classical events, children’s activities and the preamble to the festivities mark the August program of the “Festes d’Estiu” organised by the Departments of Culture, Festivals and Youth in Santa Pola.

August in Santa Pola is synonymous with the beach, sun, gastronomy, heat, sea breeze and, of course, events for all audiences.

The programming of “Festes d’Estiu” for August has a marked musical character in which the concert by Azúcar Moreno stands out, which will take place on Saturday 26 at the El Palmeral auditorium.

The musical offer is varied, starting with the traditional Noche de Habaneras by the Villa de Santa Pola Choir and other invited choirs, it will be on Thursday the 3rd at the Castillo-Fortaleza.

On Saturday the 5th, also at the Castle, it will be the turn of the Divos & Divinas show, two female and two male voices who will perform great lyrical hits from the history of music fused with pop, with admission for 5 euro.

The local collective Caricia Musical will offer the concert Music for a night in Tabarca on the 10th at the Castle.

A day later we will be able to enjoy Regomello’s Very Old Anniversary, on his tour to celebrate 20 years of laughter and music.

The Villa de Santa Pola Choir will sing on the night of Monday the 14th in the church the Serenade to the Virgin of the Assumption on the eve of her festivity.

Closing the musical chapter, on Friday the 25th we be the Villena Symphony Orchestra that will refresh the night with its Disco Fever concert, an interesting compilation of great disco hits with a symphonic background.

Three traditional events stand out in August. In the first place, the Full Moon Dinner organised by the Santa Pola del Este Neighbourhood Association and which brings together a significant number of locals and foreigners on its promenade sharing food in the cool air and under the moonlight on Wednesday the 2nd.

The tribute to the most outstanding young people from Santa Polo will arrive on Friday the 4th with the Joves Amb Valors awards gala, organised by the Department of Youth and with a performance by Gabri Cañestro.

And since we were missing the summer cinema, the Racó Jove takes us to see the cinema on Wednesday the 9th on Varadero beach with a new edition of La Mar de Cortos, where we can see the short films participating in the Santa Pola Autonomous Short Film Contest.

Finally, we will have the creative workshops and the Hora del Conte organised by the municipal libraries for several days in the Castle, the Children’s Library and the Gran Alacant Library.

And as usual, the August program is completed with the four events prior to our patron saint festivities in honour of the Virgin of Loreto.

On Saturday the 12th, the presentation of the 2023 festival book will take place at the Castle, which will feature the new charges of Moors and Christians and festive troupes, to close with a performance by the Mare de Deu de Loreto Musical Association.

And from 19 to 21, the trilogy of festive elections in the Palmeral.

On Saturday 19 the election gala of the Queen Mayor with the show Hola Raffaella, a tribute to Raffaella Carrá.

On Sunday 20 the election of the Children’s Queen and presentation of children’s charges of Moors and Christians and festive troupes, accompanied by the Immaculate Jaén Dance School that will represent Aladdin.

And on Monday the 21st comes the election of the Queen of the Third Age, enlivened by Antonio Caballero and his Dream Songs.