



The hottest nights in the last century, this is how July nights have been in the province of Alicante, according to the values ​​that the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has published in the first 25 days of this month; unprecedented due to the high and persistent temperatures.

“But in July there have also been large temperature anomalies, especially at night and in the coastal areas, which are mainly due to the high temperature of the sea water,” explained José Ángel Núñez Mora, head of the climatology section of the State Meteorological Agency in the Valencian Community.

The statistics extracted from the measurements of the Aemet Observatory in Alicante reflect that, on average, the province of Alicante is suffering from the warmest July of the equivalent period since 1939, the days from July 1 to 25 of every single year, surpassing even the most suffocating records of the years 2015 and 2022.

The average temperature of these 25 days in July 2023 is 28.3 degrees Celsius, which, compared to the 1991-2020 average shows an increase of 2.5 degrees. It therefore exceeds the average for July 2015, which had an average of 28 degrees, and last year 2022, which, with an average of 27.3 degrees.