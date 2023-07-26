



The Orihuela Council has reinforced the RSU and Street Cleaning workforce with 29 workers from those registered in the public service job boards in the coastal area for the next 3 months.

In addition to covering holidays and sick leave, 25 operators and 4 drivers have been hired to join the workforce during the busy summer season. A contract has also been signed for a tractor with a tool, beach cleaner and tractor bucket to support the tasks of screening and levelling beaches and cleaning, as well as for the collection and transport of posidonia.

The pruning and household collection service has also been supplemented with an octopus truck and the leasing of boxes for storage and transport.

It is also confirmed that the Local Police is carrying out special monitoring of compliance with the Street Cleaning Ordinance, paying special attention to non-compliance, in particular, with uncontrolled deposits in areas of the Oriolan coast.

Four teams of workers from the agricultural employment program have also been assigned, which, with the coordination of the RSU Department and Street Cleaning, began work a few weeks ago, clearing the main areas in need and will continue until mid-September.

The councillor for RSU and Street Cleaning, Rocio Ortuño, has visited the coastal area today, Thursday, to verify, first-hand, the work and coordination of all the personnel and machinery that it currently has, and with the reinforcements destined to support the coast in these next few months of greatest influx as well as to determine the needs of this public service.

Ortuño said that the investment this summer to reinforce the coastal zone, both in personnel costs and in support of services, amounts to five hundred thousand euros.

The councillor also made a visit to the RSU coastal depot where he says the provisional nature and occupation of parking lots on public roads will end.

He confirmed the need to acquire new collection vehicles, as well as waste containers. “We are working tirelessly to provide the necessary budgetary investment in addition to improving the organisation of the public service itself, which still needs many improvements.”

The councillor has called for patience and neighbourhood understanding, pointing out that, after so many years, the service is in desperate need of an update. To this, he added that the situation he has inherited is not what he would have wanted, and that this has led to the first big decision he has had to adopt in promoting a budget modification file for a credit supplement amounting to 5,747,908.91 euros to deal with, among other things, Consortium expenses, transfer and treatment plant, fuel supply bills and the expected penalty of the new Waste Law.