



Eight people, three of them minors, have been hospitalised in both Elche and Navarra, affected by a salmonella outbreak that originated last Thursday in Santa Pola. Due to the outbreak, Public Health has already ordered the closure of the establishment where it originated.

Regarding those admitted, the Ministry of Health has reported that four of them are in the General Hospital of Elche, although all are progressing satisfactorily. In the same way, they have explained that another eight people have already been discharged throughout the morning on Monday.

On the other hand, the Ministry has clarified that four patients have moved to Navarra after also being affected by salmonella, although they have not specified more information about their state of health.

From Public Health they have insisted that they continue working to find out the causes of this salmonella outbreak. As explained by the health department this Sunday, those affected amount to at least 25, all of them initially with mild symptoms.