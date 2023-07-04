



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health of the Valencia Region has awarded subsidies for a total amount of about 1.5 million euro to 24 municipalities of the Valencian Community for architectural intervention in premises for the provision of health care.

Specifically, the subsidies cover reform, repair, restoration and rehabilitation works, as well as conservation and maintenance.

The total amount of aid granted amounts to 1,491,505.13 euro for the 2023-2024 budget years, and an average amount of 31,073.02 euro, to the 24 municipalities.

The main objective of the Architectural Intervention Plan in Health Offices (PIAC) is the improvement and adaptation of health infrastructures to the care needs of the population in the different municipalities of the Valencian Community.

To be able to access the aid, the town councils must present a work project on the architectural intervention that is going to be carried out. In addition, the city council must have the patrimonial ownership of the premises in which the works are to be carried out.

The aid is intended for all those actions that involve an architectural intervention in a publicly owned premises for health care. Therefore, those projects that involve reform, repair, restoration and rehabilitation of the facilities are subsidized. In addition, maintenance and conservation tasks of the municipal premises can be carried out.

This is the seventh call for these grants; the subsidy limit is set at 400,000 euro for each improvement project and the maximum number of eligible projects in each call per town hall is two.

Locally, San Isidro will benefit to the tune of €28,097.79, and €3,121.98 16, for 2023 and 2024, respectively, and Los Montesinos will obtain €19,320.52, and €2,146.72. Orihuela (Arneva) was amongst those rejected for not meeting the criteria.