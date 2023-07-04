



The trial began this week in the Provincial Court of Alicante against a police officer who took advantage of his position to profit and who helped a criminal who was going to be arrested to escape.

For this reason, the Prosecutor’s Office requests seven years in prison for this National Police agent stationed at the Elche police station for a crime of concealment, two crimes of bribery and two other crimes of attempted fraud.

The public prosecution maintains that the defendant used his status as a policeman to avoid and hinder the arrest of a man, who had been convicted of a crime against public health and who was to be imprisoned in January 2018.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office also accuses him of accessing police databases to obtain information on robberies committed in inhabited houses and providing said information to the commercial department of a private security company.

Thus, this company, which is also indicted in this procedure, used the data to obtain contracts for the installation of security alarms in homes that had been robbed. In exchange, the company gave him gifts in the form of department store or fuel cards.

Finally, the Public Prosecutor’s Office also accuses him of offering his fellow policemen, in exchange for money, a certificate of attendance at his wife’s nursery, also prosecuted in this case, so that the agents could request aid for childcare granted by the General directorate of police.