



The first edition of ‘Motoalmuerzo’ will take place in Los Alcázares on Sunday 16 July, an event which will raise money to help Lluvia, a 9-year-old girl who suffers from a rare disease, with activities being held in La Zona Terraza starting at 10:00 in the morning.

Throughout the day different activities will be carried out such as a biker lunch, food, live music, raffles, children’s activities and many surprises for all those who come with or without a motorcycle, to enjoy a day of coexistence and solidarity in Los Alcázares.

The entrance to this first edition of Motoalmuerzo will cost 6 euro, which will go to help Lluvia, a 9-year-old girl who suffers from a rare degenerative disease. The money raised will be invested by the family to pay for therapies that help stop the progression of the disease that, for now, still has no cure.

The ticket can be purchased online through the link https://entradium.com/es/events/moto-almuerzo-benefico-lluvia , or purchased physically on the day of the event.

Some twenty businesses from Los Alcázares and other neighbouring municipalities support and sponsor this charity event organised by the ‘123 y Gas’ motorcycle club whose main objective is to help improve the life of little Lluvia.