



Residents ask the City Council to analyse daily spills onto beach

Users of Cala La Mosca, next to Cala de las Estacas, in Orihuela Costa, have criticised the ” deplorable state” of the sand, where spillage of unknown origin can be seen on a daily basis.

According to reports, the beach cleaning services take away the sand to cover these spills that reappear and even run into the sea. Many residents say that it is sewage – with a strong smell of urine –and even point out that the beach should not be open to the public in it’s current state.

Some say that there has been a problem since broken pipes appeared during the 2019 and they ask the City Council to analyse these discharges.

This was one of the points made by members of the Cabo Roig and Lomas Association, on Monday afternoon, with the councillor of the Coast, Manuel Mestre, who toured around the area looking at many of the main problems following the meeting that he held on Thursday with the association.

They have asked him to introduce an urgent shock plan before the summer season, in efforts to redress the abandonment suffered by the coast due to the lack of services and the increase in population.

In Playa Flamenca, they also examined the poor state of the promenade railings, which, according to residents, puts the safety of pedestrians at risk.