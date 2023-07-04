



Parts of the AP-7 and A-7 motorway are notorious for crashes, particularly involving heavy goods vehicles, and the latest occurred on Tuesday near Elche.

Traffic was brought to a standstill in both directions, as an articulated truck was seen largely on its side against the concrete central reservation, the collision sending debris across all lanes on both sides of the motorway.

The Guardia Civil were on hand, assisted by colleagues from Elche Local Police, to control traffic passing the scene, until a complex recovery operation could be carried out.