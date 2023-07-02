



The Official Gazette of the Alicante Province has published details of the new salaries for the new mandate of the Torrevieja council, for secretaries and the 25 positions of trust, which are still to be designated: the chief of staff of the Mayor’s Office, the press chief and the technical director of the council, with a remuneration each of 43,700 euros gross per year; protocol and institutional relations (30,000); Municipal Institute of Culture, Advisors of Works and Tourism (28,000); advisors of Social Welfare, press, municipal school of theatre, international residents, institutional image, Security and Youth (27,000), Culture, Social Goods and Festivals (23,700).

They were published in a plenary session which has also approved, the salaries of the 25 councillors (six of them have renounced a municipal salary to maintain their professional activity), with a rise of 3%.

Councillors who perform their functions with exclusive dedication – may not have another activity with salary – will charge 3,800 euros per month for the position of deputy mayor, 3,600 euros if a councillor with a specific office and 2,900 if a councillor without delegation. The amounts in the previous mandate were €3,712, €3,495 and €2,838 respectively.

The PSOE spokeswoman, Barbara Soler, will receive a salary of 2,900 euros per month while neither Salvador Ruso, number one of Vox, nor Pablo Samper, of Sueña, will receive a salary, although both voted in favour of the increase.