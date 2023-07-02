



Local support for Gay Pride leads the way in Monday’s edition of the Leader Newspaper, where local mayor’s Pepe Vegara in Orihuela and Eduardo Dolón in Torrevieja both appeared in support of their gay communities.

We report on the story that Orihuela Costa is unlikely to see any Chiringuito’s on it’s blue flag beaches this summer, although the councillor for the coast has suggested that he could provide a beverage service and food trucks, and Los Montesinos has been selected to appear on the tv programme “Grand Prix del Verano”, the Spain version of UK’s ‘It’s a Knockout’, that will run throughout the summer. They will feature alongside seven other randomly selected towns.