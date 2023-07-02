



Entering an ICU because of an acute, severe illness or a major surgical procedure, is one of the most stressful experiences anyone must deal with in their life. A mixture of fear, anxiety, pain, isolation, and lots of uncertainty will appear during that tough time for patients and relatives.

Santa Lucía❤️HUCI is the Humanization project where ICU patients, their loved ones, and ICU staff get together, trying to make that difficult experience easier; working together to establish best practices.

Spangles has been established in Los Alcázares for nearly 20 years and is embedded in the local community so, when they were invited to sing to ICU patients at Santa Lucia Hospital in Cartagena, they had no hesitation to say YES!

“Everyone is an equal at this ICU dept, working to treat patients, families and staff as equals. All of us suffer when having a severe illness or a sick relative, and all need sympathy, warmth and understanding of others. Everybody tries to add a small difference for the sake of patients and relatives. Every member of staff is a person taking care of another person.” commented Dr Luis Requena, one of the project’s collaborators.

Music makes a difference in all our lives and Spangles didn’t have to think twice about offering live musical sessions in ICU. They sing for individual patients who are in a stable condition, while still waiting for full recovery. This helps not only the patient but their relatives too. They forget their worries and feel the magic of music.

“Singing for everyone at the ICU was an absolute honour for us and they made us feel so welcome” remarked Lyn Baines, Chorus Manager. “It was a very humbling and emotional experience for all of us.¨”

Spangles is already planning their next UCI visit so, if you’d like to be part of it, get in touch.

Spangles rehearse every Thursday, from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and you are certainly welcome to visit them – no appointment necessary!

If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com