



Spangles is celebrating!

Lyn Baines, Chorus Manager, said: “Good things come to those who wait, and we’re excited to be working with Stu Denham on the next phase of our journey. Stu has a musical background, has sung in a barbershop quartet in the past, and is no stranger to a cappella singing and ringing those chords. We love his bubbly personality, he’s great with audiences and he will fit right in with us.”

Spangles is busy working on some new songs which will certainly become audience favourites. If you love singing and fancy giving the a cappella style a try, why not go see them at a rehearsal and, if you like it, start learning to sing these new songs along with the team!

Spangles rehearse every Thursday, from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and you are certainly welcome to visit us – no appointment necessary!

If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com