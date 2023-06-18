



Agents of the National Police in Torrevieja have arrested a fugitive who is on the run from the Finnish justice. The man was detained following the arrival of a European arrest warrant issued by the Finnish authorities for a crime of fraud. The detainee, wanted since 2018, faces a sentence of seven years in prison, being one of the most wanted people in that country.

Finnish authorities issued a European arrest warrant that was brought to the attention of Organized Crime Group I of the Provincial Police Station of Alicante, by the International Fugitives Group of the General Police Station, on suspicion that the fugitive could having settled in the coastal area of ​​the province of Alicante.

The investigators began the search for his location, “discovering that he was in Torrevieja, for which a police patrol was activated that ended with his arrest,” according to a statement from the National Police .

The 44-year-old detainee, born in Finland, was placed at the disposal of the First Investigating Court of Alicante on duty, awaiting his appearance before the First Central Court of the National Court on Monday.