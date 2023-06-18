



María Ballester, was invested as the Mayor of San Fulgencio on Saturday at the Municipal Plenary Session of the new Municipal Council.

The new mayor will preside over a coalition of councillors from the Partido Popular and Partido Independiente por las Nacionalidades (PIPN), while the six councillors of the PSOE, headed by former mayor José Sampere, will now form the opposition.

The new council will comprise of the mayor, along with four councillors from the Partido Popular, Sara Nolasco Aldeguer, Paulino Herrero Cifuentes, Laura Bernabé Menárguez and Beatriz Sánchez Hidalgo and two elected councillors from the PIPN, Rosario Mejías de Dios and Alain Franz Vanderbergen.

The opposition is made up of José Sampere Ballester, Francisco Manuel Molero Ortiz, Samantha Jayne Hull, Ana María Villena Gómez, Darren Parmenter and Alfredo Villanueva Cámara.

The mayor of San Fulgencio thanked the residents for their support at the polls and said that “we want each and every one of the inhabitants of San Fulgencio, in the main town, urbanisations, neighbourhoods and scattered houses, regardless of their nationality, race or religion, to feel it as their town and have full confidence and conviction that we are going to improve the organisation of social life”. The responsibilities of the government team will be announced at a forthcoming plenary session.