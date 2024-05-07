



The “La Fuente” Municipal Art Gallery has opened its doors to the exhibition by the artist Frank Notteboom where, until the 26th of May you can admire this painter’s works created from 2020 to 2023.

Under the slogan “Coast is Clear” or “There are no Moors on the Coast”, Frank Notteboom presents 27 canvases, all done in oil. A window to an imaginary world, in part realistic, in part abstract, in part fantastical, according to the artist, which allows us to check reality against our imagination.

Frank Notteboom was born in the historic city of Ghent, Belgium, although he has lived in Albox since 2019. During his training he worked as an architect, although he never abandoned his activity as an artist. He currently dedicates himself to art alone, mainly to the world of painting and photography.

For Notteboom, the world and art are in constant evolution. For him, the choice to paint is a choice of intimacy, linked to a part of modesty since painting invites the viewer to an honest conversation, a unique personal relationship.

When faced with a blank canvas, the artist confronts a freedom where the laws of reality are subordinated to his existence. He says he chooses themes that he personally and intuitively wants to highlight his emotionality.

In short, an exhibition of great quality that won’t leave visitors indifferent, who, free of charge, will be able to admire the works by the artist Notteboom until the 26th of May.

The “La Fuente” Municipal Art Gallery will be open to the public Monday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm. The artist will be present at the exhibition Saturdays and Sundays at the same time.