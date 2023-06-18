



A distressed blue nose shark provided bathers with a scare on Friday as it swam close to an Orihuela Costa beach at La Caleta before eventually coming to grief on the rocks in front of Aguamarina where it eventually died. Fortunately, the only casualty was a woman who received treatment after suffering an anxiety attack.

Saturday was the mayoral investiture day for the newly formed councils, following the municipal elections held at the end of last month. We feature reports from Orihuela and San Fulgencio, and there was a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours List for Sylvia Gallimore, now based in San Miguel de Salinas, following her 50 years of charity, community and voluntary work, both here in Spain and back in UK.