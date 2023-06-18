



With the plenary session packed by members of the public, Eduardo Dolón (PP ) began his third term as mayor of Torrevieja after being sworn in on Saturday morning, having achieved the support of an absolute majority which was increased to 16 councillors.

It was a day without surprises in which each party voted for its candidates: Dolón, Bárbara Soler (PSOE), Salvador Ruso (Vox) and Pablo Samper (Sueña Torrevieja).

In a brief and simple speech, Dolón said that the coming months and years “are essential” to complete strategic projects for Torrevieja and improve “the maintenance of all public services.” He has also emphasized that his council will ensure that it achieves “the maximum rights from the rest of the administrations so that Torrevieja receives what it is entitled to at all levels: economically and institutionally, as well as in terms of infrastructure. ”

Dolón added that he “feels tremendously grateful for the massive confidence that Torrevieja has bestowed, both in me and in my team.” “As up to now, he added, we are going to work without rest so as not to disappoint anyone. Not only those who have voted for us, but all the people of Torrevieja, because this will continue to be a government that aspires to continued transformation and improving a city that belongs to everyone and is for everyone”.

In addressing the nine opposition councillors, Dolón, who is beginning his ninth year as mayor, said “Let the social tension disappear to improve, advance and grow. This is everyone’s task: Government and opposition. From the moment we receive the result of the polls, the opposition counts on my personal will, and that of my team of government, to work together for a Torrevieja that moved forward”, he reiterated.

Following the inauguration, the new government team of the Popular Party moved to the parish church of the Immaculate Conception, across from the Town Hall, where Eduardo Dolón and Rosario Martínez Chazarra accessed paid homage to the patron saint of Torrevieja.