



Thank you for supporting Smiling Jack’s golf society. We had a beautiful day at the beautiful Vistabella. The course was in excellent condition and the staff were excellent.

A big thank you to Al and Lisa for looking after us today.

A special thank you to Julie for getting out of her sick bed to prepare out lovely food for us.

We had some good scores today but only one winner. NTP on 2 Tommy Fahey, on 11 Tony Clark, in two on 17 was again Tony Clark.

In second place with 35 points was Tommy Fahey while our winner today with 37 points and a new handicap of 21 was Tommy Power.

Winner of the famous Blue Johnny was Tom Holy. The winner of the raffle was Mandy Christie.

A big shout out to Ger for donating a free day of golf with Smiling Jack’s.

Our next outing is on Thursday 6th July at the fabulous Altaona

Once again a big thank you to you all for your support….. El Presidente