



Tuesday 6th June 2023 The course was in great condition and the sun shone as captain for the day, Jack Moss, led us away. Pride of Scotland, Rona Agnew won the Stableford with 26 points. David Shephard took the longest drive on the 18th with a herculean effort easily clearing 250 metres. Steve Rocks won the nearest the pin, while Tim Pritchard took best guest. Congratulations everyone.

La Finca Hotel overlooking the 18th green, and with its elevated views of the course, played host to the after-game celebrations with much forensic discussion of the days play. A certain amount of humour was taken over the “snack of shame” handed out to non-winners – in reality, a bag of chocolates.

Our day out was completed when we met the Northern Ireland, Tottenham, Arsenal and FA Cup winning legend that is Pat Jennings as we were leaving. Priceless.

Next SAMM Golf Society venue is Villa Martin 12th September. If you would like to join this game please mail sammgolfsociety@gmail.com.

SAMM – Sailing Association Mar Menor, encompasses dinghy to catamaran sailing, cruising and motorboat groups. If you like sailing and would like to know more, visit our web site at www.sailingmarmenor.com or follow us on our Facebook Pages.

Photos: Big Hitter: David Shephard on the 1st Tee

Pat Jennings with Steve Rocks