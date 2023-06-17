



This week was the 1st round of the Summer Cup for the members of the La Marina Golf Society.

The venue for today’s game was the Alenda golf course, the fairways were in excellent condition although the rough was indeed rough,

and the greens were a little worse for wear, nevertheless, we all had a thoroughly enjoyable day in the Spanish sunshine.

Afterwards the members met back at the La Marina Sports complex for the day’s presentation, and a nice cold pint or two.

In third place for today’s game with 37 pts was Gerry McCabe in second place was Sue Saunders with 40 pts and the day’s winner with 42 pts was Vic Smith, our Captain Iain Lyall was on hand to present the winners with their prizes.

The nearest the pin winners were Colin Taylor for hole 3 and also winning the two’s pot. Mike Pearce for hole 5, Gerry McCabe for hole 13 and Jeff Wiszniewski for hole 16.

Well done to all the day’s winner