



A British fugitive who used advanced encrypted communication systems for the sale of narcotics has been arrested by the National Police in Benidorm. He had been on the run since 2020 for the alleged sale and distribution of cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and ketamine in Manchester, so, if found guilty, he could face a life sentence in the UK.

According to the police, the crimes occurred during 2020, when the fugitive was a user of an advanced encrypted communication system to conceal his criminal activities. This system was dedicated to the purchase and distribution of narcotic substances – cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and ketamine – in Manchester, with deliveries made using the postal network.

During the investigation in the United Kingdom, several searches were carried out at his home during which high-end vehicles, high-value jewellery were seized.

The trafficker was able to avoid capture, but last April the National Police were alerted by the NCA (National Crime Agency) about his possible residence in Benidorm, so investigations were carried out with his whereabouts eventually pinned down to a hotel in the tourist town.

An operation was carried out to arrest the individual in extreme security, as the man was considered to be extremely violent and possibly armed. He now faces a life sentence in the UK for his criminal actions.