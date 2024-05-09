



It has been reported on the AVCRL Facebook page that residents in Orihuela Costa can once again enjoy this service, aimed at elderly people who want to continue living in their homes, in which they are offered a healthy diet in their own home and adapted to their needs.

The service is currently provided from Monday to Friday, although it is hopefully being expanded to cover weekends. The meal consists of three courses, a starter, main course and sweet, plus bread.

The requirements for qualification are that:

The applicant must be 65 years of age or older.

Be 60 years of age in dependency and for disabled people over 18 and in dependency, living with the person older than 65 years old who is beneficiaries of the program.

Be independently able to prepare and eat the food served, or able to provide a relative or a neighbour responsible for this task.

Be registered at Orihuela Town Hall.

Qualify for the service, accredited by a social report and favourable medical report.

Requests for the service, initially, should be made by telephone through the Alameda del Mar Civic Centre, requesting an appointment with the social worker, Tel: 965 32 6984.