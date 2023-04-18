Torrevieja Councillor Denounces Illegal Dumps in the Municipality





Torrevieja Councillor, standing as number two in the candidacy of Sueña Torrevieja, Rodolfo Carmona, has denounced the proliferation of illegal dumping grounds around the municipality, whilst pointing out that there recalls that there is a municipal deposit for rubbish, which is free to use.

In recent days, says Carmona, “both Pablo Samper and I, through the initiative of A better Torrevieja every day, we have not stopped receiving neighbourhood complaints with photographs that offer an image of the city that embarrasses us”.

“We must not forget that all this means an extra expense for the Consistory due to the uncivil behaviour of some neighbours. But we miss a greater effort by the municipal government to effectively control this painful reality in which we see that sometimes the day after its collection by the cleaning teams there have been repeated illegal dumping”.

Sueña Torrevieja points out that “this type of spills are totally prohibited and offenders are exposed to fines. In Torrevieja we have a Clean Point, which is the place where they have to be deposited, and it is totally free. In addition, there is a municipal goods collection service also free by calling 966 70 23 90 “.

Carmona regrets that “we have already spent many thousands of euro from the municipal coffers that come out of the pocket of all citizens and we do not have to pay for this irresponsible behaviour of some.”

Sueña Torrevieja indicate that “we have to be respectful, take care of the environment and use the Clean Point that is free”.

Rodolfo Carmona and Pablo Samper point out that “having good cleaning services is important and from Sueña Torrevieja we request that the government team does not lower its arms and we will support any measure that is necessary to improve them, but maintaining a clean town is also everyone’s business. We call for all of us to contribute to making Torrevieja as clean as possible.”