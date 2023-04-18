



Are you excited about the new 2023 season? This April, you can watch different teams compete against each other. There might be a game as you’re reading this. The Yankees are leading the way, with the Mets second in line.

However, did you notice a change in the MLB schedule this 2023? If you did, give yourself a hand for being a reasonable observer. There’s a new change to the MLB schedule, and this page discusses what you need to know about it!

Say Hello to the New “Balanced” MLB Schedule

The newest improvement in the MLB schedule is that it’s now balanced! Last year, the postseason format expanded to include three Wild Card spots in each league. Officials found it more essential for MLB teams across different leagues to play with similar schedules.

Why? It’s so that counting each team’s wins and losses would be done simultaneously. It creates a more “balanced” schedule in 2023 that limits the advantage that a “weak” team has over a team from the deep vision of the Wild Card race.

With this new “balanced” MLB schedule, you can expect more consistent and great opponent matchups until the postseason. You can also expect that the MLB betting odds are quite different due to the recent changes in the schedule.

Don’t worry; this new schedule is meant to give fans more opportunities to watch matchups and decide which teams they should place their bets on. It offers even greater national exposure for the star players throughout the game, where fans worldwide can watch them. Officials also expect this new twist to the MLB games will create one of the most exciting Interleague matchups yet.

How Many Games Will Each MLB Team Play Against Division Opponents?

You’ll remember in the previous schedule structure that each team plays 76 games against division opponents. However, in this new 2023 twist, each team will now play 52 games against their opponents.

Each team will play 13 games (across four total series) against each of their division opponents. That’s a decrease from 19 games previously across six series. In 2023, they will play seven home games and six games away from home against each division opponent for a total of 52 games – 26 home games and 26 away games.

How Many Games Will They Play Against Non-division Teams?

In the previous schedules, each team would play 66 Interleague games. However, in the new schedule, they will just play 64 Interleague games; that’s 32 away games and 32 home games. As you can see, MLB continued making it fair and considering the home-field team advantages.

Each MLB team will play six games against six opponents in the league and seven games against four other league opponents. As observed, it’s the opposite of the previous format, where the teams had to play against six league opponents for seven games and six games against four league opponents.

Is There a Change to How Many Interleague Games Will the Team Play?

The most significant change in this 2023 twist has something to do with the MLB Interleague games. There’s now an increase of 20 Interleague games for each team, with 46 games. MLB teams would play a home field series, for four games, against their Interleague rivals. So, for example, the Yankees would play against the Mets, the Cubs would play against the White Sox, and the Dodgers would compete against the Angels.

MLB teams would also play another set of 42 games against other opponents in the Interleague games, which includes seven series or 21 games in their home field and another set of seven series of 21 games away from home.

Was the Previous MLB Schedule Really “Unbalanced”?

The schedule that we’re familiar with was introduced in 2001, and it’s an unbalanced schedule that we still used just until last year. In 2001, the MLB teams played anywhere from 16 to 20 games against each division rival. As you can see, it has no proper balance compared to the new schedule above. If you’re not convinced, just sit tight and watch the MLB games unfold and see how great this new schedule can be.

What Does This New Schedule Mean?

This new, balanced, and adjusted schedule means a big deal to Major League Baseball. Changing the schedule, the travel time of each team, and rescheduling postponements can be a challenge since MLB officials have to decide which decision is fairer than the other for both divisions and their Wild Card Races.

Nevertheless, this new schedule means that those within the same league would play against common opponents; and have a fairer Wild Card race. It’s a change that seeks to benefit everyone, including fans.

Final Thoughts

Every day, the world is changing, and so is the MLB! The teams would still play against each other, but when you look at the MLB schedule, you’ll see that it isn’t as weighted and constricted as the previous schedules. It gives the players and the fans a more balanced, and also with a good set of matchups.

