Patients to Participate in Health System Improvement Plans





The Valencian Community has appointed a Consultative Patients’ Committee to promote citizen participation in the Valencian Health System, organised through federations, associations or entities of patients and their families. Its creation is in commemoration, as every April 18, of the European Day of Patients’ Rights.

The Committee, as published in the Official Gazette, is made up of a secretariat and 24 members, from among whom the Presidency and Vice-Presidency are elected. Half of the members correspond to the patients.

In this way, and by virtue of the telematic voting procedure provided for in the regulations, 12 members of the Committee are occupied by two representatives of the Alzheimer’s Federation of the Valencian Community, the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (Feder), the Diabetes Federation of the Valencian Community , Fundación Activa Espina Bífida de la Comunitat Valenciana (Faeb-CV), Federación Salut Mental de la Comunitat Valenciana and the Association Myasthenia Spain (AMES), Associació Ciutadana d’Alacant pel HIV (Acavih).

Likewise, the Celiac Association of the Valencian Community (Acecova), the Valencian Association of People Affected by Fibromyalgia (Avafi), the Valencian Association of Anticoagulated Patients (AVAC), the Cystic Fibrosis Association of the Valencian Community and the Mothers Fathers Children Cancer Association are represented. of the Valencian Community (Aspanion).

The election process for these committees has combined, on the one hand, an evaluation of the merits of the candidate associations or federations (by virtue of their degree of representativeness or the group of pathologies represented, among other criteria) and, on the other, a telematic voting. The first procedure has been carried out by the Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health, while the second has been left in the hands of the entities themselves.

The mandate of the members of the Committee is for four years and their main function is to contribute their health perspective to, ultimately, collaborate in the improvement of the Valencian Health System.