



Torrevieja’s Plaza de la Constitución has been transformed with colourful floral displays to mark Valencian Community Day on 9 October and Spain’s National Day on 12 October.

The council’s Parks and Gardens Department, led by councillor Concha Sala, has planted kalanchoes across the square’s four flowerbeds in designs inspired by the two flags. Two beds recreate the colours of the Valencian flag, while the other two reflect the red and yellow of Spain’s national flag.

The displays bring a festive touch to one of Torrevieja’s most recognisable public spaces, a popular meeting point for residents and visitors and a setting for many official celebrations.

The planting scheme also extends to the planters approaching the Archpriest Church of the Immaculate Conception, where matching kalanchoes complete the floral decoration.

Alongside the new planting, council gardening teams have pruned and trimmed existing vegetation, cleaned the landscaped areas and carried out general maintenance throughout the square.

The work builds on the department’s regular upkeep, ensuring the square and its surroundings are ready for both commemorations.