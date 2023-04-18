Man Seriously Injured in Workplace Fall





A 35-year-old man has been seriously injured when he fell from a height of between 8 and 10 metres to the ground while working on the roof of an industrial warehouse in the area of ​​Lo Romero, in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar.

The emergency services received a call a little after 1 p.m. on Monday, who in turn notified the Occupational Health and Safety Inspectorate of the Murcia Region.

Local Police patrols, an ambulance, and members of the Guardia Civil were amongst the first responders to the incident, and upon arrival the medical teams stabilised the man, who was subsequently transferred to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor General University Hospital with serious injuries.

In addition, another person has had to be treated after suffering a syncope at the scene of the event.