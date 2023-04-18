Book Review – Two Clouds Too Many





John Moran has just celebrated 52 years of marriage to Sandra. Together, the couple had three children along the way, Jonathan, Julian and daughter Faye.

They have been residents of El Raso, near Guardamar, since 2006, described by John as “a great place to spend our retirement.”

In a previous life or so it sometimes seems, John was a village milkman in Killamarsh, North East Derbyshire, an ex-mining village and the birthplace of one of the best lady footballers, Millie Bright of Chelsea and England.

First time author at 80, John spent over twenty years as the village milkman, during which time the village faced great danger. He was part of a community that fought a French multi- national half way round Europe, down the Champs De Elysees in Paris, to the E.U. in Strasbourg and Brussels

Their story is told in the book ‘Two Clouds Too Many’ available on Amazon .

In the words of Leader columnist Bernie Comaskey, “this growing old holds loads of fun”.