Freemasons boost for San Fulgencio needy





The Freemasons Caledonia Lodge No 68 held a Ladies Night which raised 1500 euros for the charity AAN, Asociacion de Ayuda al Necesitado de San Fulgencio.

The Association helps the most needy families of San Fulgencio and La Marina Urbanisation by providing food which is distributed through Social Services of San Fulgencio Town Hall from the office for the Urbanisation on Calle Madrid.

Receiving the money from Linda and Rae Daniel on behalf of AAN is Councillor Samantha Hull Gallon with Brenda Bentley and Lesley Snell .