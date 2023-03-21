



Pablo Samper, candidate for mayor of Sueña Torrevieja affirms that “the mayor of Torrevieja has demonstrated his lack of foresight and a serious error in the organisation of the Feria de Mayo 2023, resulting in reducing it in space, dates and serious damage to the participants and the tourism of our city, even knowing for more than a year and a half that the works of the port would begin and it would not be possible to carry it out in the port area”.

Samper says that “the Antonio Soria Park with 300.0000m2 could have hosted the Fair with enough space with all its booths, without harming the Friday market, and in the same way that the Paella Contest has been held every year with more success, so there is no excuse to have moved it to this site by enabling exclusive bus lines to facilitate citizens access to the enclosure”.

He adds that “this decision of the mayor and the councillor of Fiestas will significantly affect the influx to the Fair and consequently tourism and consumption in our city” and concludes by stating that “as always they will try to sell us the motorcycle that everything organised and designed by the PP government is wonderful, when to the non-fulfilment of their electoral promises, the lack of investment, the lack of visible results in the execution of the cleaning and garbage collection contract is now added to an incomprehensible and erroneous decision as has been the organisation of the invention of the Tribute to the May Fair as they have called this year, with only 7 small booths in the Parque de la Estación”.