



Crime increased by 17.6 percent in the Region of Murcia in 2022, compared to the previous year, and 10.7 percent in relation to 2019, according to the latest report from the Secretary of State for Security prepared with data from the National Police, the Guardia Civil and Local Police.

Caravaca was highlighted in the report as seeing crime overall increase by 31.8%. In San Pedro del Pinatar and San Javier, the overall crime rate increased by 21.7% and 18.4%, respectively, all above the average.

Some 68,678 criminal offences were registered in the Region of Murcia between January and December 2022, of which 58,741 were conventional crime, and 9,937 cybercrimes, which has increased by 24.1 percent compared to 2021 and 146.5 percent in relation to 2019.

Regarding conventional crime, there is a 10.9 percent increase in intentional homicides and attempted murders, with a total of 51,

It also highlights the 34.1 percent increase in serious and less serious crimes of injuries and riots, with a total of 1,157, as well as the 100 percent increase in kidnappings, and increases in crimes against sexual freedom, and sexual assaults.

Last year in the Region, 5,339 robberies were recorded in homes, establishments, and other facilities, which represented an increase of 9.5%, vehicle theft increased by 16.7%, and drug trafficking by 3.6%.

Computer scams increased by 27.6 percent, with a total of 8,619, and other cybercrimes also rose by up to five percent, with 1,318 computed in 2022.

The rise in crime in 2022 does not mean, in general terms, that Murcia is an insecure region or at least not more than others. This is the belief of the unions and majority associations of the Police and Guardia Civil Guard who, however, demand more troops and means to deal with crimes and their new typologies.

The spokesman for the Unified Police Union in Murcia highlights from the statistics the changes in criminal models, especially cybercrimes that have grown considerably, or those of a sexual nature that are increasingly being reported.

From the Unified Association of the Guardia Civil, they speak of very worrying figures and demand an increase of at least 200 agents in the citizen security units.