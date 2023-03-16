One of the main tourist attractions that brings people to the town, the Torrevieja May Fair, or Feria de Mayo, will not take place in 2023 due to construction work taking place in the port area, and will, instead, be replaced by a mini “tribute” to the event. Quite why the council has decided not to simply move the event to one of the other more suitable locations, the most obvious being the Parque Antonio Soria, which hosts plenty of outdoor events, or even the grounds of the International Auditorium, to name but two, is a mystery, but rather the choice is to hold the “tribute” to the May Fair in the Parque de la Estación, the small park attached to the former Torrevieja Train Station, from May 11 to 14. The Department of Festivities is finalising the details to begin organising a “Homenaje a la Feria de Mayo”, which will be held approximately coinciding with the dates on which the May Fair would have been held. According to the Councillor for Fiestas, Concha Sala, this tribute to the May Fair will take place in the Parque de la Estación from the afternoon of Thursday, May 11, ending in the early afternoon of Sunday, May 14. Seven small booths decorated in the Andalusian style will be installed “with the local groups that usually participate in the Fair and have wanted this year not to pass by without winking at this popular festival that is so deeply rooted in Torrevieja”, Concha Sala pointed out. In this sense, the councillor highlights the importance of the local scene of dance academies and schools that will be able to offer their fair assemblies and choreographies that they prepare every year. For this, a stage will be installed that will host the performances of the schools, “QK”, “Arantxa Blanco”, “Paya’s”, “Mery Dance Academy”, The Parque de la Estación will have the same musical setting that will give sound to the entire venue, as well as decorative lighting in keeping with this tribute. The post Torrevieja May Fair Cancelled This Year (2023) first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

