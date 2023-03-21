



Football is one of the most popular sports in Spain and one that many people throughout the country feel a real passion for. Spain’s La Liga is widely followed and is considered one of the premier domestic leagues globally.

When you consider the superstar players who turn out for clubs in La Liga plus the exciting games it delivers, this is no surprise. The vibrant sports betting market in Spain also adds to the leagues popularity and it is possible to bet at 21.co.uk on matches when the action kicks off each weekend.

If you enjoy not only betting on but following La Liga, you will know that 2022/23 has been another fabulous season so far. But who are the most exciting players to look out for?

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

Polish-born Robert Lewandowski established himself as an elite-level striker in Germany’s Bundesliga before moving to Barcelona in July 2022 for around 45 million Euros. To say his debut season has gone well is an understatement!

To date, he is one of La Liga’s top scorers and has amassed 15 goals from just 20 games. This includes two goals against Real Sociedad in August 2022 to open his Barcelona account. A clinical finisher who can also chip in with assists, Lewandowski is lighting up Spain’s top league this season.

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

If you follow the latest Spanish sports headlines, you will know what a great season it has been in La Liga. You will also know that Real Madrid’s experienced striker Karim Benzema has been in superb form. To date, he has been on fire and has shown all his finishing, creativity, quick thinking and playmaking abilities.

It seems that the responsibility of being captain suits him well and has helped bring even more out of him. His 11 goals in 15 games so far prove the fine form he is in and he looks set to continue this for the rest of the campaign.

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid

Previous seasons in La Liga have shown this Brazilian winger’s pace and dribbling skills but he has ramped this up even more in 2022/23. His excellent finish against Valencia in early February 2023 is a great example of this, as was his goal against Girona in October 2022.

It is not just about his attacking talents and range of passing, either. Júnior is also adept at tracking back out of possession and is always willing to work hard for his side. This makes him the complete player and someone who has really taken La Liga by storm again this season.

Pedri – Barcelona

While Vinícius Júnior remains the top young player in La Liga this year for many fans, Barcelona’s whizz-kid Pedri is also someone who has enjoyed a great year. He has been in top form overall and his vision in the final third has been a major reason for Barcelona’s league success in 2022/23. If he can keep playing well and supplying the chances for people like Lewandowski, then you can see Barca taking home the title.

In addition to this 20-year-old playmaker’s passing and creativity, he also chips in with his share of goals. This has often resulted in Barcelona taking home key victories, such as his strike against Getafe in January 2023 or his winner against Villareal in February 2023. There is no doubt that Pedri is enjoying a superb season and he is definitely a one to watch.

Who else stands out in La Liga in 2022/23?

It is all too easy to fill any list of exciting La Liga stars this season with players from Barcelona and Real Madrid, the league’s two biggest sides. This would be a mistake, though, as there are some players from other La Liga teams performing particularly well this season.

Real Sociedad’s attacking midfielder Takefusa Kubo is a case in point and someone who has been playing extremely well. His performance in the Basque derby was impressive and he has shown his excellent playmaking abilities through this campaign.

Fran García at Rayo Vallecano is also someone who has been enjoying his season so far. Only 23 years old, García is arguably the best left-back in Spain and is helping his team challenge for a European place come season end. Athletic, quick and strong in defence, he is quite a player.

Top La Liga players to watch in 2022/23

As the above shows, there really are some excellent players to watch in the ongoing 2022/23 La Liga campaign. With the season beginning to draw towards its climax, you can bet the stars we have looked at here will continue to impress for their clubs.