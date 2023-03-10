



The Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB) Annual General Meeting (AGM) was a resounding success in March as their membership (Shipmates – S/M’s) swelled by 40 over the last year to 116.

Although many of the Shipmates (S/M’s) spend time between UK & Spain, there were still an impressive 57 Shipmates (S/M’s) in attendance to vote in the Vice Chairman, S/M Dusty Miller, Branch Secretary, S/M Steve Hemingfield and Social Secretary, S/M Sally Miller for a two-year cycle and maintain the Committee strength of five.

The financial stability of the branch was duly reported, along with the tremendous growth in membership (S/M’s) of civilians as well as ex RN Matelots and WRENS.

It was also reported that in addition to the Committee, there had been an immensely successful growth of the support team, including Welfare Volunteers, to now over 14, all of whom are called Facilitators and help maintain the exciting, dynamic and caring support for all the S/M’s.

The RNATB enthusiastically reviewed their very accomplished year and particularly in regard to the increased attendance at the numerous and varied social events that they had hosted during the last year.

The S/M’s also voted overwhelmingly in favour of continuing to use the Lakeview Bar & Restaurante in Ciudad Quesada as their monthly meeting venue.

Once the formal requirements of the AGM were conducted and meeting formally closed, the S/M’s were then able to hold their less formal and more boisterous Branch Meeting, where they continued to expand on their many social engagements, including the recent and successful Valentine’s Lunch, the forthcoming Murder Mystery Dinner and excitedly looking forward to the Cava Reception and High Tea Event to celebrate the coronation of King’s Charles III, as well as their Trafalgar Night Dinner in October.

A bouquet of flowers was presented, on behalf of the branch S/M’s to Nicola Louden as the Raffle Co-ordinator as a special recognition for achieving, with her support of her team, the significant increase on last year of raffle prizes and collections, which boosted the branch funds and donations to charity.

This was then followed by S/M’s ‘tucking into some scran’ of Chilli, Chicken Curry, Lasagne and Quiche, along with all the trimmings and all paid for from the Branch Funds.

After excitedly concluding with their traditional Raffle, where over 20 prizes were won, they then sailed home to relax after an exhilarating afternoon.

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) has a ‘Free Membership’ and is a UK Registered Charity 266982.

Although primarily founded for serving and retired Royal Naval personnel with the moto ‘Once Navy Always Navy’, it also welcomes all serving or retired military Veterans and civilians alike.

The local overseas branch in Torrevieja area (RNATB) has a diverse mix of members, who are a friendly and engaging group of people who embrace their ethos of Comradeship, Loyalty, Patriotism & Unity while enjoying a verity of social events.

Why not join us?

Contact: Secretary, Steve Hemingfield at SecretaryRNATB@Mail.com or on Mob/What’s App: +34 711011373.

Or just come along and meet us on the first Wednesday of each month at 1700 at Lakeview Bar & Restaurant, Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada, 03170, Alicante.