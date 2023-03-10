



For two days, the theatre in Hondón de los Frailes was rocked by the sound of audience participation as songs were sung, evil was overcome to the chorus of ‘Oh yes he will’ and ‘Oh no you wont’ and from the flood of compliments received, it was clear that the DIVAs production of ‘Dick Whittington’ by Peter Denyer and directed by Stephen Kilgallon was a great success.

This was the first pantomime produced by this amateur drama group and from the cheers that greeted the opening number to the applause and thanks following the finale, it may not be the last.

Everyone knows the story of Dick Whittington and his faithful cat who travel to London to seek their fortune and how his dreams were cruelly shattered by the intervention of the evil Queen Rat

Of course, love triumphs in the end and our hero Dick (Greetje Mulder-Kok) marries Alice (Marilyn Hill) to the cheers of all as Queen Rat (Pam Jubb) is despatched to work for good under the watchful eye of Sarah the Cook (Barbara Colclough). They were supported by a full cast of actors and back stage supports, too many to mention here, a full list of whom will be published on the DIVAs Facebook page. We are looking for extra people to join us and further information can be obtained from our Secretary on hondondivas@gmail.com