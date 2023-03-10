



How did pet cat Thor get from Ciudad Quesada to La Marina after disappearing from his home. Thankfully he was taken in by a concerned couple that saw him stressed out and exhausted on the road outside their house in La Marina urbanisation.

Thor took refuge with them and they called in Pets In Spain animal charity for help in trying to locate his owner using their network of volunteers and contacts. In the meantime, after a long rest and a feed Thor decided to leave his rescuers house to continue on his marathon journey!

It was a few days later that this extremely people friendly cat was seen again and picked up, this time by a Swedish lady on holiday and staying with her grandmother. She subsequently viewed the appeal for his whereabouts on the Pets In Spain Facebook page and recognising him she contacted them. The charity was able to locate the cat’s owner and organise a very happy reunion as seen in this photo.

Left is much relieved owner Esther with Thor and his Swedish rescuer Michele.

The Pets In Spain animal charity has a great reputation in helping people be reunited with their missing pet cats and dogs.

For more information contact the charity by email on info@petsinspain.com, or in WhatsApp to 0034 645469253. Donations will be gratefully received. Visit the Web site: petsinspain.com