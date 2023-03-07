Motoring expert reveals what black dots on car windscreens mean but drivers have more questions





It turns out they actually have a very important purpose

Do you know what the black dots on your car windscreens mean?

A windscreen repair expert has revealed why car windshield have small dots around them – and according to reports, it is a little-known reason. It seems that while the marks are always present, many motorists know little about them.

Some drivers have even gone years without even noticing them let alone knowing what they are for. However, one curious person took to Reddit to ask fellow users why the dots were there, saying simply: “What are those little black dots that surround my windshield for?”

It turns out they actually have a very important purpose. The Mirror reported that without them, driving would be extremely dangerous.

Confirming the purpose, a statement on Autoglaze reads: “The black dots, or dot matrix, actually help distribute temperature evenly to lessen optical distortion or lensing. This happens when the frit band (the solid black one) heats up much faster than the windscreen’s glass, creating an optical distortion that makes either straight lines look curved or bowed inwards toward the centre. Those ‘gradually sinking’ black dots help lessen this phenomenon by dissipating the heat and spreading it out evenly.”

And there is another reason they are there, it seems. According to the report, they also help “preserve the urethane sealant used to bond the glass to the frame”, meaning your windscreen stays firmly glued in to place.

The statement adds: “They serve as a contact point between the glass and car frame. They create etches on the surface, making them rougher so the adhesive can stick better to the glass.

“Frits are also there for aesthetic purposes. If you look closely, the contrast between the dark band and the transparent glass can look too obvious even when viewed from afar.

“Creating a halftone pattern or dot-matrix allows a gradual decrease in size, making the transition much more subtle and easier on the eyes.” Commenting on the revelation, one Reddit user said: “That is brilliant and simple. So simple that it isn’t believable but so believable that it can’t be that simple!”

Another user added: “OK, that makes sense. But why is it on the windshield, rear windshield, and quarter glass, but not on the operable windows?” A third user said: “I am stunned at the amount that I have learned about frit today.”