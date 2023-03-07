



The Civil Guard has carried out an inspection of land affected by illegal felling of trees, adjacent to a golf course in the municipality of Orihuela. The head greenkeeper is now being investigated for an administrative infraction relaying to the illegal felling of pine trees and the storage of the wood generated, as he failed to seek authorisation.

At the end of January, the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) of the Civil Guard, was told of the felling of trees by a concerned member of the public.

A patrol from the Orihuela SEPRONA team went to the location and confirmed the felling of Mediterranean pine trees (Pinus helepensis), as well as the accumulation of all the wood that had been chopped down.

The land, of around 200 square metres, near the special protection areas of Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor, was partly within the facilities of a golf course, so inquiries were made to identify to the person responsible for felling.

The person was identified and located but was unable to produce the necessary administrative documentation required.

Due to the seriousness of the events and the consequent risk of disease and fire that could be generated by the uncontrolled accumulation of wood, the agents informed the City Council and the Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition.

The matter will now be pursued through the courts which could result in a fine that could reach up to a million euros.