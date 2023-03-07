



On Sunday afternoon, a fire affected an agricultural farm located between the access to the urban area of ​​Los Montesinos and the residential area of ​​La Herrada.

Firefighters from the Torrevieja-Vega Baja Sur park were notified of the incident at around six on Sunday evening.

The fire affected several pine trees and scrub, pruning remains, irrigation material and part of an irrigation pump.

“Thanks to the rapid intervention of the firefighters, it was possible to prevent the spread to the farm and the rest of the nearby vegetation,” said a local farmer.

The incident caused a plume of dense black smoke that could be seen for several kilometers around the municipality and that caused alarm to a number of residents.

The entire Torrevieja fire station staff were needed to tackle the fire and were on the scene until well after midnight, over six hours after the blaze began.