



Avlo, Renfe’s low-cost high-speed carrier, will open it’s route between Alicante and Madrid on March 27 with ticket sales available from this Monday on the company’s website.

This new service will offer a total of four daily journeys, two in each direction, which will mean 1,436 seats are available each day. In addition, the trains will stop in Albacete, Cuenca and Villena.

Tickets will cost from €7 per trip and sold in a single class. In addition, the company will offer a dynamic sales system in which the best available price will automatically be offered to users.

At this base price, the traveller may add additional services such as seat selection, the possibility of making changes or cancellations and additional luggage space, since the base price includes a suitcase and a handbag, the same system already in use by low-cost airlines.

Children up to 13 years old will have a basic rate of 5 euros, but must always be accompanied by an adult passenger.

A limit of two children per adult will also be set, so in large families both parents must travel. However, this type of family unit may obtain discounts of 20% in the general category and 50% in the special category.