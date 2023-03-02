The XXIX Campeonato de España Absoluto de Natación con Aletas y Velocidad, a finswimming and diving competition, will take place in the Torrevieja Sports City this weekend. Taking place on March 4 and 5, competitors from around the country will take place in the competition held in the indoor municipal pool of the Palacio de Deportes de Torrevieja, organised by the Federation of Underwater Activities of the Valencian Community, by delegation of the Spanish Federation of Underwater Activities and with the collaboration of the Torrevieja Council. 180 participants will meet, including 46 athletes from the finswimming team of the Valencian Community. The rest come from the Autonomous Communities of Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Galicia, Madrid, Navarra and the Basque Country. The post Spanish National Finswimming Competition in Torrevieja first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

