The Parque de las Naciones in Torrevieja will host volunteers and associations from around the Valencia region on Saturday 4 March, as the Regional Volunteer Days 2023, organised by the Provincial Council of Alicante with the collaboration of the Torrevieja Council, comes to town. From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., there will be almost 20 local associations and NGOs from other towns in the province of Alicante. The objective is to raise awareness of the activities the entities and NGOs of the region are involved in, as well as to promote associationism and volunteerism as a key tool in the construction of a good society. Tents and a family leisure area will be set up, with bouncy castles, workshops, games and exhibitions. The post Regional Volunteer Day 2023 in the Parque de las Naciones first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR